Taylor Parker sentenced to death for capital murder

Taylor Parker, 29
Taylor Parker, 29(Source: Bowie County, Texas, Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson and Fred Gamble
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Nov. 9, convicted murderer Taylor Parker was sentenced to death by a Bowie County jury.

Parker was convicted of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child, Braxlyn, from the womb on Oct. 3. Sentencing began on Oct. 12, with the jury hearing testimonies from past friends, the victim’s family and medical professionals.

During closing arguments, the district attorney said they believe Parker is not going to change and will disregard any individual but herself. They mentioned this was the most heinous case the county has seen.

The defense argued that Parker’s family failed to address her traumatic issues. The asked why there was no intervention, not to place blame, but to give jurors a total picture.

The most surprising moment Wednesday was when a photo was shown of Hancock’s body at the crime scene. Prosecution said they want to remember her as a mother who died fighting for her baby. Earlier in the trial, Hancock’s fingernails were found in the placenta.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

