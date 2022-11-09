WebXtra: Angelina County airport to expand runways thanks to $250k TxDOT grant

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Airport manager Gary Lentey tells KTRE they have seen an increase of traffic flying into their airport over the last few years. With a grant of $250,000 from TxDOT, Lentey said their first priority is to expand their runways to be accessible for larger jets and putting them in a higher class to bring outside companies to the city of Lufkin and county.

