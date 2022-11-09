Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We’ve got another warm and muggy day on tap with a fair mix of sun and clouds and highs in the lower 80s for most. Cloud cover builds back in overnight and some areas might see some patchy fog by early tomorrow morning. Thursday will be our last warm day with highs reaching near 80 degrees, then our next strong cold front arrives Friday(Veteran’s Day)! Friday will start off warm and muggy in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but this next front won’t waste any time pushing into the area, dropping temps throughout the day and bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms which could persist into the evening and overnight hours for some. Severe weather is not expected, but moderate to heavy rainfall will make for disruptive weather for anyone out and about so please remain weather alert and have an indoor “Plan B” if possible. Skies dry out very early Saturday and we’ve got a chilly weekend ahead, with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs only warming into the 50s! Scattered showers will be possible again throughout the day on Monday, leading to what looks like a fairly raw day as temperatures will struggle to climb into the middle 50s. Keep the umbrella handy and get those coats out! Looks like we’ll need both at certain points over the next several days.

