APD: 5 arrested on soliciting prostitution charges during 2-day operation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities arrested five people during a prostitution and human trafficking operation in Amarillo.

On Nov. 3 and Nov. 4, Amarillo Police Department conducted a two-day operation, leading to arrests for soliciting prostitution.

APD arrested 34-year-old Ricardo Mendoza, 53-year-old Armando Coronado, 23-year-old Jaqual Woodard, 32-year-old Ivan Quezada-Solis, and 44-year-old Adan Munoz.

A soliciting prostitution charge is a state jail felony, APD said.

