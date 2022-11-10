Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man from Ashdown, Arkansas has been sentenced to over 17 years in jail on drug trafficking violations.

Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty on June 28 to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison.

According to information presented in court, on Dec. 4, 2020, Hawkins was stopped in Nacogdoches County for speeding in a construction zone. Law enforcement officers noticed the odor of recently sprayed air freshener, which is often used to cover the odor of marijuana. The officer’s canine alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle and the officers searched the vehicle. Three one-gallon size storage bags were found in the trunk containing approximately 2,449 grams, or about 5.4 pounds, of methamphetamine. Hawkins was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 6, 2022.

This case was investigated by the Nacogdoches Police Department, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Gaston.

