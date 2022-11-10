Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Assisted living employee purchased items with stolen financial info from residents, police say

Tami Friend, an assisted living employee, is accused of stealing from residents.
Tami Friend, an assisted living employee, is accused of stealing from residents.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas have arrested an assisted living employee accused of stealing from residents.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 41-year-old Tami Friend purchased items with residents’ personal information that she stole.

KVVU reports there could be more victims at the assisted living property as detectives located additional stolen personal information.

Authorities urged anyone who may have been a victim of this crime to contact the Financial Crimes Section at 702-828-3483.

Las Vegas police said Friend has been arrested and is facing charges, including obtaining and/or using another person’s identification for an unlawful purpose, exploiting a vulnerable person and theft.

