Colmesneil doctor acquitted of multiple child sexual abuse charges

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Colmesneil doctor indicted in 2019 on multiple counts of indecency with a child and continuous sexual assault of a child has been acquitted following a jury trial.

According to the indictments, Kerry Evans was accused of sexually abusing a girl under the age of 14 two or more times in the period from May 18, 2012, through May 17, 2014, and molesting a girl under the age of 17 on April 1, May 1, and June 1 of 2017. However, following a week-long trial beginning Monday, Oct. 31 and concluding, Friday, Nov. 4, Evans was found not guilty of all charges. The trial was conducted by a visiting Montgomery County judge, Michael Mayes.

Evans’ attorney, Ryan Gertz, said he and his client are pleased and relieved with the result of the trial.

“We trusted the citizens of Tyler County to do the right thing and they did,” Gertz said in a telephone interview. “They followed the law and listened to the evidence and considered it and responded with the right result.”

With his acquittal, Gertz said Evans is now entitled to an expunction of his record, which would require the government to destroy all records related to Evans’ case. Evans is also entitled to double jeopardy protections, preventing further prosecution stemming from these allegations.

Over the course of the ensuing legal process since Evans’ indictment in 2019, his medical license was suspended. Gertz said the process has already begun to have that suspension lifted as several clinics Evans was previously associated with have shown interest in working with him once more.

“We want to emphasize that this didn’t have anything to do with him as a doctor or his patient care,” Gertz said.

Gertz also praised Judge Mayes for conducting “an outstanding trial.”

“He followed the law and did not have his thumb on the scale for the state. He was not a prosecutor in a robe,” Gertz said. “He was one of the best trial judges I’ve ever been in front of.”

