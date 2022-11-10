Daingerfield family cleans up after surviving Friday’s tornado

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The cleanup process from Friday’s tornadoes will be a lengthy one for many East Texans trying to get their lives back together.

“I’m very thankful because, you know, we have no power, we couldn’t eat, and money is going to be tight, so I’m very thankful for all of the help that we have received,” says tornado survivor Shequila Hawkins.

Hawkins has found strength and help from friends and neighbors since the tornado ripped through Morris County on Friday.

“I was scared that we weren’t going to survive it, something was going to fall through, or the house was going to get snatched up,” says Hawkins.

Hawkins, her husband and two kids rode the storm out in her bathroom. She says it felt like they were in the bathroom for five minutes - though it was closer to thirty seconds.

She’s close to her neighbors; in fact, they are related. They’ve been helping each other.

Her uncle, Jimmy Colbert, owns the house next door. Daingerfield is a small city, with a population just over 2,500. In many cases, everyone knows just about everyone else.

Jimmy’s wife is related to the woman who lost her life, not far from here; 48 year old Demetrius Stuard, well-known and loved in the community.

“It really sickens you to have to experience a loss like that. Like I say, you don’t want to experience a loss at all, but, you’re just thankful that there weren’t more than that,” says Colbert.

They know clean up and getting their lives back to the way it was will take time and hard work, but with the help of others, it’s all a little bit easier.

The National Weather Service estimates tornado damage found in and near Daingerfield was from an EF-2 tornado with winds of 125 miles per hour.

