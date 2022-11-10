Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Federal judge approves pretrial release for Longview man accused in Jan. 6 riots

Ryan Nichols
Ryan Nichols(Nichols - Smith Co Jail, Harkrider -Gregg Co Jail)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON DC (KLTV) - A Longview man accused for his role in the Jan. 6 capitol riots will be released from prison so he can prepare for trial.

Judge Thomas Hogan approved a motion for pretrial release for Ryan Taylor Nichols, 31, in a hearing Thursday morning.

Nichols’ attorney, Joseph McBride, argued Nichols could not adequately prepare for trial while in jail. McBride had made these complaints in previous hearings, saying Nichols was not getting proper access to records from jail staff.

The exact terms of release will be finalized in a new hearing on Nov. 22. Hogan said a GPS monitor and restricted Internet access will be a part of the terms.

Nichols and his friend, Alex Harkrider, of Carthage, were arrested in connection with their participation in riot at the United States Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Tracy Beatty of Whitehouse was executed tonight for the murder of his mother in 2004. Our...
Whitehouse man who killed mother executed Wednesday night, directed last words at wife
Taylor Parker, 29
Taylor Parker sentenced to death for capital murder
Governor of Texas
Gov. Abbott defeats Beto O’Rourke, wins third term
Tulsa police said Mark Burris and Tabitha Kelly were taken into custody.
2 arrested for stealing $1,200 worth of items from Dollar General, police say

Latest News

Cooper Reid
Injured Troup football player facing ‘bit of a setback’
Nacogdoches High School students got a lesson in masonry.
Nacogdoches High School students learn masonry with special training
KTRE's Avery Gorman reports from Nacogdoches High School.
Nacogdoches High School students learn masonry with special training
Nhan Missing Person
57-year-old woman reported missing in Longview found