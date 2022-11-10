Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Killeen Police investigate 17th murder of the year

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man is dead following a shooting Tuesday evening in the 17th murder in 2022.

Officers responded at approximately 9:45 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue to a call about a shooting victim.

Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound and paramedics began to perform life-saving measures upon arrival.

He was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Abkhir Abdel Neville, 21, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace William Cooke at 11:26 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

“Detectives are actively investigating this Murder and there is no additional information at this time,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen PD’s spokeswoman.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Tracy Beatty of Whitehouse was executed tonight for the murder of his mother in 2004. Our...
Whitehouse man who killed mother executed Wednesday night, directed last words at wife
Taylor Parker, 29
Taylor Parker sentenced to death for capital murder
Governor of Texas
Gov. Abbott defeats Beto O’Rourke, wins third term
Tulsa police said Mark Burris and Tabitha Kelly were taken into custody.
2 arrested for stealing $1,200 worth of items from Dollar General, police say

Latest News

Ryan Nichols
Federal judge approves pretrial release for Longview man accused in Jan. 6 riots
Cooper Reid
Injured Troup football player facing ‘bit of a setback’
Nacogdoches High School students got a lesson in masonry.
Nacogdoches High School students learn masonry with special training
KTRE's Avery Gorman reports from Nacogdoches High School.
Nacogdoches High School students learn masonry with special training
Nhan Missing Person
57-year-old woman reported missing in Longview found