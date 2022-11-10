Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Longview police looking for missing 57-year-old woman

Nhan Missing Person
Nhan Missing Person(Longview Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department has asked the public for assistance in locating 57-year-old Nhan Le-Do .

She is approximately 5′4″ and weighs around 125 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt with black leggings on Nov. 9. Her vehicle has been found near the 2600 block of Bill Owens Pkwy in Longview.

Anyone with information on Nhan’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Beatty of Whitehouse was executed tonight for the murder of his mother in 2004. Our...
Whitehouse man who killed mother executed Wednesday night, directed last words at wife
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Taylor Parker, 29
Taylor Parker sentenced to death for capital murder
Governor of Texas
Gov. Abbott defeats Beto O’Rourke, wins third term
Tulsa police said Mark Burris and Tabitha Kelly were taken into custody.
2 arrested for stealing $1,200 worth of items from Dollar General, police say

Latest News

Six Flags offers veterans free admission, meal and drink during Veterans Day weekend
The legal line is a community service program where volunteer attorneys will offer free advice...
East Texas veterans to receive free legal advice from volunteer attorneys Thursday
diesel pumps
Experts say 25 day supply on-hand does not mean diesel shortage
Tracy Beatty of Whitehouse was executed tonight for the murder of his mother in 2004. Our...
Whitehouse man who killed mother executed Wednesday night, directed last words at wife