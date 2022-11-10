Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mart man indicted in sexual abuse of children

Leonard Newman of Mart
Leonard Newman of Mart(Mclennan County S.O. Criminal Investigations Division)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Mart man who authorities say confessed to sexually abusing four children and sharing explicit images of children was indicted Thursday.

Leonard David Newman, 32, was indicted by a McLennan County grand jury on multiple first- and second-degree felony counts that could put him in prison for the rest of his life.

The grand jury indicted Newman on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, two counts of compelling prostitution and two counts of promotion of child pornography.

Newman, who remains jailed under bonds totaling $600,000, was arrested in September by McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators, who executed a search warrant at his home in Mart.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara said detectives found images of child pornography, some of which McNamara said Newman created with at least two 12-year-old relatives over a four-year period.

According to investigators, Newman confessed to sexually abusing four children and sending photographs and videos he made to other individuals.

Newman’s attorney, Abel Reyna, said Thursday that “we look forward to presenting our case at trial.”

