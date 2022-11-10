East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out with temperatures in the 60s and some patchy fog again. Clouds clear by midday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with a light south and southeasterly breeze. Clouds roll in again late tonight with a few showers and maybe some drizzle Friday morning. A better chance for some showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two by afternoon. Temperatures will fall throughout the day tomorrow, starting in the 60s and falling into the 50s by afternoon with blustery north winds. Clouds clear early Saturday with more sunshine, but much cooler temperatures this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.