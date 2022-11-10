Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches 19-year-old opens sneaker store in town
By Avery Gorman
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 19-year-old in Nacogdoches with a love of sneakers has now turned his passion into a business.

Eli Garcia says he fell in love with sneakers when he was 10 years old. He says he began growing his collection by buying different shoes and posting his collection on social media.

“So, I decided to make an Instagram and post shoes. At that time, I didn’t know reselling shoes was a thing, I just liked collecting them,” Garcia said.

People began to ask to purchase the shoes he was posting and from there his business started.

“The first pair were some Air Max Plus’, and I sold them for about $40 and just started growing from there and getting my profit up, and then I’m here now,” Garcia said.

Garcia continued his business and helped his clients find excusive sneakers. He met his business partner in Longview at his store where Garcia would go to purchase and sell used sneakers. His partner was opening a new location in Tyler and thought Garcia was perfect for the job.

“They called me a week after they opened and was like, ‘would you want to come work for us? We need an employee and you are the first person that I can think of,’” Garcia said.

Garcia says he worked there for a year and then the plans to open a store in Nacogdoches began. He says being from Nacogdoches, many people have told him he needed to open his own store, because there are no stores that sell exclusively sneakers in the area.

“Cause the closest thing right now is going to be Tyler, Houston or Dallas. I just really like being back in my hometown and doing something that I really love,” Garcia said.

Garcia says his store offers a wide selection of sneakers. He says they accept Afterpay, so people can pay off the items in four months, interest free. They have their own website where people can order their items for pick up or they can be shipped. Garcia says they get early releases on certain shoes that have not been released yet. Garcia says they are optimistic for the future of Universoles.

“For here I’m looking to build you know, use this whole building for just straight shoes, and hopefully that we get so well that we can have different locations,” Garcia said.

Universeoles is open Monday through Saturday from 11 to 7 and Sundays from noon to 6. You can visit their website by clicking here.

