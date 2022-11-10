Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Prosecutors recommend probation for man who posted explicit videos of ex-girlfriend

Snapchat
Snapchat(AdamPrzezdziek / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0 via MGN)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An Arlington man who posted a video of a woman performing a sex act on him on a social media site pleaded guilty Wednesday to a state jail felony charge.

McLennan County prosecutors recommended that Chad Isaiah Fernandes, 30, be placed on probation after his guilty plea to unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.

Retired State District Judge Ralph Strother accepted Fernandes’ guilty plea and ordered a background investigation on Fernandes before he is sentenced on Dec. 21.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Waco woman reported that Fernandes, described in the document as a “former sexual partner” of the woman, posted a prior consensual sexual encounter on his personal Snapchat page without her knowledge or consent. The woman said she had previously filed similar charges against Fernandes for a similar act in another town and told officers he is under investigation for doing the same thing to multiple other women “around the country,” the affidavit alleges.

She said she no longer follows his social media accounts but learned that Fernandes, on May 25, 2021, posted a video of the woman performing a sex act on Fernandes. She reported the video was recorded and posted without her consent.

The affidavit states the woman confirmed that it is her on the video and said it was recorded sometime in 2016.

“She expressed the defendant’s actions have created issues for her in both her job and in her mental health,” the affidavit alleges.

Waco police obtained a search warrant for Fernandes’ Snapchat accounts and found videos and pictures “believed to be of a separate victim in Arlington, TX,” the affidavit states.

A state jail felony is punishable by up to two years in a state jail facility.

