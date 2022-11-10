Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Thursday’s Weather: Some patchy fog this morning

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out with temperatures in the 60s and some patchy fog again.  Clouds clear by midday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon.  Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with a light south and southeasterly breeze.  Clouds roll in again late tonight with a few showers and maybe some drizzle Friday morning.  A better chance for some showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two by afternoon.  Temperatures will fall throughout the day tomorrow, starting in the 60s and falling into the 50s by afternoon with blustery north winds.  Clouds clear early Saturday with more sunshine, but much cooler temperatures this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Parker, 29
Taylor Parker sentenced to death for capital murder
Tracy Beatty of Whitehouse was executed tonight for the murder of his mother in 2004. Our...
Whitehouse man who killed mother executed Wednesday night, directed last words at wife
Governor of Texas
Gov. Abbott defeats Beto O’Rourke, wins third term
Tulsa police said Mark Burris and Tabitha Kelly were taken into custody.
2 arrested for stealing $1,200 worth of items from Dollar General, police say
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

The legal line is a community service program where volunteer attorneys will offer free advice...
East Texas veterans to receive free legal advice from volunteer attorneys Thursday
diesel pumps
Experts say 25 day supply on-hand does not mean diesel shortage
Tracy Beatty of Whitehouse was executed tonight for the murder of his mother in 2004. Our...
Whitehouse man who killed mother executed Wednesday night, directed last words at wife
Daingerfield Storm Follow Up
Daingerfield family cleans up after surviving Friday’s tornado