Turning cooler and wetter as we round out the week on Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We can say goodbye and so long to this recent warm stretch as chilly air will invade east Texas tomorrow afternoon, setting the stage for a prolonged period of below normal temperatures as a November chill enters the equation for this weekend and beyond.

Th leading edge of the cold air will not arrive to the Piney Woods until the early-to-mid afternoon hours tomorrow. This will be one of those flip flop days in which our daytime high will occur around the lunch hour as we reach the lower-to-middle 70′s before temperatures take a dive late in the day once the cold front moves through the Texas Forest Country.

With the cold frontal passage will come a likely chance of rain as those rain odds have been increasing the past few days. The best chance to get wet will be along and behind the cold frontal passage. Some of the rain will be heavy at times and there may be some embedded thunderstorms as part of our wet weather Friday afternoon. We will also see some pockets of rain linger behind the front in the cooler air by Friday evening. Therefore, if you have outdoor plans on Friday afternoon, you may want to have some indoor, alternate plans ready to go since temperatures will fall from the 70′s into the 50′s. You add some pockets of moderate-to-heavy downpours on top of that, and it will be a good time to be indoors.

This cold, Canadian air spilling into east Texas will set us up for a chilly, November weekend in deep east Texas.

This weekend will feature morning lows in the 30′s and 40′s with highs only reaching the middle-to-upper 50′s under partly cloudy skies on Saturday before giving way to mostly sunny skies by Sunday. Those cool, northerly winds will put an added chill in the air as it will be time to break out the sweaters and light jackets.

Unlike the past few cold frontal passages, this front will not only bring in cooler temperatures, but they will stick around for much of next week as temperatures will be trending well below average as we flip the script completely on our east Texas weather as we transition into the middle of November.

Furthermore, another area of low pressure will track overhead early next week, leading to a chilly rain and raw Monday across east Texas as highs only reach the lower 50′s.

Rainfall over the next week will average around one-to-two inches.

With a parade of troughs migrating across the plains next week, we will stay under the clouds to go along with low rain chances and a continuation of below normal temperatures and chilly weather through much of next week as it will have the look and feel of winter in east Texas.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.