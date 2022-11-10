Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Whitehouse man who killed mother executed Wednesday night, directed last words at wife

East Texas News at 6.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Julian Esparza
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Despite a late appeal to the United States Supreme Court, a Whitehouse man was executed Wednesday night.

Tracy Beatty was convicted in 2004 of strangling his mother and burying her in the backyard. He was executed tonight, Nov. 9, beginning at 6:09, by lethal injection. He was pronounced dead at 6:39 p.m.

Beatty’s last words were directed to his current wife, and to his cellmates in prison.

To his wife: “Yes...I just want to thank...I don’t want to leave you, baby. See you when you get there. I love you.”

To his cellmates: “Thank you to all my brothers back on the unit for all the encouragement to help get my life right. Sunny, Blue, I love you brothers. See you on the other side.”

At that point, he was injected with the lethal solution in his left and right wrists. He died thirty minutes later.

Beatty’s lawyer’s had tried to appeal and get a stay of execution earlier.

After Beatty’s appeal to a Texas district court was denied, the stay of execution was taken to the U.S. Supreme Court which also denied the request.

The rejection, made public on the Supreme Court’s website, reads: “The application (22A399) for stay of execution of sentence of death presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied. The petition for a writ of certiorari is denied.”

KLTV’s Julian Esparza will have a full report tonight on the news at 10 p.m. from the scene in Huntsville.

Previous reporting:

Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay

Execution date set for Smith County man who strangled mother, buried her in backyard

