Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas in Washington D.C. for National Native American Veterans Memorial dedication

Washington D.C. (KLTV) - The dedication for the Native American Veterans Memorial is complete in the nation’s capital, after two years of pandemic delays.

Tribal members from the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas were on hand for the procession and ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol building Friday afternoon. They were joined by hundreds of the other Native American and veterans from across the country.

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas has been a long supporter of both the National Museum of the American Indian and the new veteran’s memorial.

Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas walks with banner in procession to U.S. capitol. (Source: National Museum of the American Indian)

It’s the first national landmark commemorating the contribution of American Indians, Alaska native, and native Hawaiians in every branch of the U.S. military. Many of those military members served in wars far before they were recognized citizens.

“This country is our county and our duty to serve our country,” said Army veteran and Alabama-Coushatta tribe member Roland Poncho. “Especially in Vietnam... out of the 42,000 Native Americans serving in Vietnam, 90% were volunteers.”

That service is now forever enshrined on the same grounds committed to preserving Native American history.

“The Native Americans have been placed in different areas where economic development is not possible,” said Poncho. “Over a period of time we have overcome those barriers and the main thing is being visible and being recognized. This is one more way in which recognition is given.

The festivities in Washington D.C. continue through the rest of Veteran’s day weekend with films, storytelling, performances, and more.

To learn more about the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, click here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.