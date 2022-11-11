Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Austin College professor representing Texoma at United Nations Climate Change Conference

Austin College professor Dr. David Baker is just hours away from getting on a plane to head to...
Austin College professor Dr. David Baker is just hours away from getting on a plane to head to the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Austin College professor Dr. David Baker is just hours away from getting on a plane to head to the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt.

“The UN embraces many voices,” said Dr. Baker. “They don’t just want the heads of state to determine the climate policy, they want many stakeholders from around the world, with different walks of life to have input, and we’re going to be able to provide that input.”

One of those voices will be Dr. Baker himself.

He’s representing Austin College and Texoma as he travels with Palmora College as an observer.

“They can have an impact on climate policy by providing expertise but more importantly by providing independent reporting and analysis,” said Dr. Baker.

He’ll also sit in on negotiations and listen in on policymaking for water, energy, and environmental gender issues.

“Climate change is something that affects everybody and everything on planet earth, and there’s an opportunity for us to make a difference,” said Dr. Baker.

Even though he’ll be on the other side of the world near the Red Sea, he said these issues still matter to residents along the Red River.

“The state of Texas, this last year, invested more money in renewable energy,” said Dr. Baker. “That’s solar and wind, than any other state in the country, and that includes California.”

Next year, Austin College plans to take students as climate ambassadors to the UN conference.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

