A big cool down in store for this upcoming weekend across the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - What a difference a few hours can make. We went from warm and dry conditions to chilly and wet weather in just a matter of a couple of hours this afternoon, all courtesy of the stout cold front that blew through the Piney Woods.

Most areas are still seeing some light-to-moderate rain showers with temperatures dropping into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Let’s just stay it is messy out there on those roadways this evening. It will be a good night to stay indoors as the cool, damp weather will continue for a few more hours before the rain and moisture gradually move eastward and out of east Texas.

Once the rain moves out later tonight, it will be cooling down more as wake-up temperatures Saturday morning will be in the lower 40′s. We will hang on to some cloud cover on Saturday, but skies will gradually become partly cloudy as the cool, northerly winds will lead daytime highs only reaching the middle 50′s. That is about fifteen degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

With the skies clearing out Saturday night and the winds relaxing, it will be a cold night as many areas will flirt with the freezing mark by Sunday morning for the second time this fall.

Therefore, a Freeze Watch has been issued for many parts of deep east Texas, including Angelina and Nacogdoches counties, through 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

That means those of you with tender plants or vegetation sensitive to the cold may want to cover them up or bring them inside, just to be on the safe side.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, albeit, it will be a cool sunshine as highs top out in the upper 50′s.

We will then see another area of low pressure move in from the west, leading to a chilly, damp, raw Monday in our part of the state as a chilly rain unfolds. Highs will only make the lower 50′s due to the cloud cover and rain.

Once the rain departs the scene by Monday night, we will see a few dry days to follow as cold mornings give way to chilly afternoons under partly cloudy skies.

Unlike the past few cold frontal passages, this chill in the air will stick around through much of next week, giving us a taste of winter in the Piney Woods.

Rainfall over the next week will average around one-to-two inches. This should help alleviate some of our drought conditions in the short term going forward.

