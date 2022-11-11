Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bryan police looking for 13-year-old girl missing for a month

Mariam Sofia Chavez, 13, was last seen at her home in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road
Mariam Sofia Chavez, 13, was last seen at her home in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing on Oct. 9.

Mariam Sofia Chavez was last seen at her home in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road around 2 a.m. that Sunday.

Police say it’s possible she’s still in the area and “being aided by person(s) not related to her.”

Miriam is 5 feet tall, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.

