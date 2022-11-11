East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out in the 50s and 60s with mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers. Rain will be hit or miss for northern counties this morning as the cold front slowly moves into the region. Then, more likely widespread showers will move in midday into the early afternoon. Much of the heavy rainfall will taper off by evening, but a few scattered showers will last overnight. Temperatures will be steadily falling during the day today. Clouds begin to break by Saturday morning with temperatures starting out in the 30s. Mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday afternoons with highs in the lower to mid 50s. Saturday night into early Sunday morning, a light freeze is likely, especially in northern counties. Another storm system brings more rain and another cool down early next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.