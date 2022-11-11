Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Mother charged with murder, torture of 11-year-old daughter; grandparents facing abuse charges

Authorities in California say 11-year-old Arabella McCormack died after she was rushed to the...
Authorities in California say 11-year-old Arabella McCormack died after she was rushed to the hospital in August.(San Diego County Sheriff's Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The mother and grandfather of an 11-year-old California girl who was allegedly tortured and starved for years have been arrested and charged with murder, while her grandmother faces abuse charges.

Leticia McCormack, 49, and her parents pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday in the San Diego suburb of El Cajon.

Prosecutors say McCormack and her parents, Adella and Stanley Tom, abused and tortured the girl and her two younger siblings, ages 6 and 7, for about five and a half years.

The 11-year-old identified as Arabella died in August, according to the court complaint.

McCormack was an ordained elder at the Rock Church in San Diego. The three were arrested Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Nhan Missing Person
57-year-old woman reported missing in Longview found
Jail bars in a prison
Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches 19-year-old opens sneaker store in town
Nacogdoches 19-year-old opens sneaker store in town
Tracy Beatty of Whitehouse was executed tonight for the murder of his mother in 2004. Our...
Whitehouse man who killed mother executed Wednesday night, directed last words at wife

Latest News

FILE - A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees...
Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts
COMMERCIAL IMAGE - In this photo taken by AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment,...
Kevin Conroy, a defining voice of Batman, dies at 66
The Payson Police Department said it would like to take this opportunity to encourage people...
Man arrested on meth, DUI charges had live owl in car, police say
Strong wind, rain from Nicole impact Tybee Island, Ga., Thursday afternoon.
Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada