Salute to Service: WWII veteran gets surprise on his 96th birthday

Paul Gunn says it was his best birthday yet.
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On a near perfect Saturday in October, strangers gather in a parking lot... and a 96-year-old man sits in a lawn chair in his front yard.

“I didn’t know what to think. I didn’t know.”

Paul Gunn, a World War II veteran, is homebound.

“He can’t go out. We can’t take him to dinner. We can’t buy him a drink or whatever, you know,” Casey Robinson said.

Regardless, his family still wanted him to be celebrated. That’s when they reached out to the American Legion.

“Somebody contacted our people, and wanted to get this ride together for this gentleman,” Marty Chadwick said.

The American Legion reached out on social media, and all of a sudden, they had pulled together a birthday parade.

“His smile,” Robinson said. “I mean, it’s going to be neat to see all these bikes roll by this old man sitting up there, grinning. I mean he’s gotta be smiling. Everybody likes their day. And your birthday is the most special day for everybody.”

WATCH the full story:

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

