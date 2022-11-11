WATCH: Chapel Hill’s McGregor, Brisbon hook up for 80-yard playoff TD - clipped version
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Chapel Hill/Livingston playoff game proved to be a high-scoring affair, with the teams combining for 81 points.
One of the biggest highlights was Demetrius Brisbon Jr. hooking up with Deuce McGregor for an 80-yard touchdown.
Chapel Hill won the game 45-36, to advance to the area round of the playoffs.
