Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

WATCH: Chapel Hill’s McGregor, Brisbon hook up for 80-yard playoff TD - clipped version

WATCH: Chapel Hill’s McGregor, Brisbon hook up for 80-yard playoff TD
WATCH: Chapel Hill’s McGregor, Brisbon hook up for 80-yard playoff TD
By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Chapel Hill/Livingston playoff game proved to be a high-scoring affair, with the teams combining for 81 points.

One of the biggest highlights was Demetrius Brisbon Jr. hooking up with Deuce McGregor for an 80-yard touchdown.

Chapel Hill won the game 45-36, to advance to the area round of the playoffs.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail bars in a prison
Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Nhan Missing Person
57-year-old woman reported missing in Longview found
Nacogdoches 19-year-old opens sneaker store in town
Nacogdoches 19-year-old opens sneaker store in town
Tracy Beatty of Whitehouse was executed tonight for the murder of his mother in 2004. Our...
Whitehouse man who killed mother executed Wednesday night, directed last words at wife

Latest News

Red Zone bi-district playoff schedule
Red Zone Game Ball Longview
Red Zone Game Ball Longview
Chapel Hill coach proud of team for district win, looks forward to Livingston challenge
Chapel Hill coach proud of team for district win, looks forward to Livingston challenge
Gilmer coach says maturity, teamwork a high point for the team
Gilmer coach says maturity, teamwork a high point for the team