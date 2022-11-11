Week 12 Red Zone Forecast

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The weather in the Red Zone will be on the chilly side this evening. Today’s strong cold front will lead to temperatures dropping into the 40s for many areas during game time, so be sure to bring a jacket and maybe even a blanket! Rain will begin to end late this evening, but some showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible, so please keep the umbrella handy and be weather alert.

