Baylor University names research lab after a late student

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University honors one of its late students by naming a research lab after him and his family.

Former student, Brendon Mooney, died from a car crash in 2009 which left the community devastated.

Mooney’s father, Richard Mooney, said his son was a great role model and full of positivity.

“He loved life, and he loved people. He enjoyed being around his fellow classmates,” said Mooney.

The Mooney family donated money to fund the new Mooney Lab.

Now, students get to do hands on research and advance science, while honoring Brendon.

Mooney’s mother, Joan Mooney, said Baylor University showed much support since the passing of her son.

“We were very appreciative of the way Baylor responded to us when he died several years ago. Things just segue into scholarship and then this opportunity came about,” said Mooney.

Officials said students perform impactful research like kidney disease, cancer, cell functions and more.

Lab director, Jeff Forsse, said he’s happy students have more room to advance science while making a difference.

“We are impacting people’s lives in the Mooney son’s memory, in the family’s memory and knowing that they’re making a difference in this world. Knowing that we are genuinely wanting to help people,” said Forsse.

“We want to improve health for the public looking at health, recreation, exercise, nutrition. It is a multidisciplinary approach to research, and we very much want to be a part of that,” said Mooney.

The couple said their name on the plaque shows you can always prevail from dark times.

“Out of every adversity there’s something good that can come. A lot of lives are going to be touched who is going to benefit from the improved health care that we’re all going to get,” said Mooney.

The university reached R1 status from meeting benchmarks in research.

Officials said Baylor is one out of 100 schools in the country with the status.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.