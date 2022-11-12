Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
FBI Arrests Round Rock Pastor for Child Pornography

Stock photo
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Georgetown man was arrested Friday on criminal charges related to child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Austin federal court, David Lloyd Walther, 56, is accused of knowingly searching for, downloading, distributing and possessing child pornography.

The criminal complaint alleges that Walther downloaded and made available child pornography using BitTorrent, a peer-to-peer file sharing network.

At the time, Walther was pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Round Rock, Texas.

During a search of Walther’s home and vehicle, two large computer hard drives were located and found to contain child pornography.

Walther is charged with distribution, receipt, transportation and possession of child pornography.

If convicted, Walther faces up to 20 years in prison.

Walther made his initial appearance today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Austin.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

