Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lufkin man arrested in connection with dual stabbing

Kunta Kinte Williams
Kunta Kinte Williams(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man has been arrested after police allege he stabbed two people Friday evening.

Kunta Kinte Williams, 45, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an incident which occurred in the 1800 block of Keltys Street.

At 5:35 p.m., a woman called 911 saying Williams had just stabbed her and another family member.

Williams reportedly fled on foot following the incident. Arriving officers say they saw Williams running down North Avenue before he attempted to hide in a wooded area. He was then ordered out of the woods at gunpoint and taken into custody.

The victims were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The male was in critical condition and the female was critical but stable as of 8:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail bars in a prison
Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches
Nhan Missing Person
57-year-old woman reported missing in Longview found
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Nacogdoches 19-year-old opens sneaker store in town
Nacogdoches 19-year-old opens sneaker store in town
Tracy Beatty of Whitehouse was executed tonight for the murder of his mother in 2004. Our...
Whitehouse man who killed mother executed Wednesday night, directed last words at wife

Latest News

Wood County Constable Indicted
Wood County Constable Indicted
Veteran Dental Care
Veteran Dental Care
Hamptons Veteran Day Ceremony
Hamptons Veterans Day Ceremony
Veteran's Home Destroyed
Cason veteran describes surviving recent tornado