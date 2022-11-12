Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
METRO investigating dead body in East Lubbock home

By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is on scene investigating at a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27.

Officers were called to the residence at 3:45 p.m. today in reference to a dead body.

A male was pronounced deceased inside the home and an investigation is underway.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

