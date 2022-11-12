Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with highs in the 50s. A Freeze Watch/Warning is in effect tonight/tomorrow morning.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with highs in the 50s. A Freeze Watch/Warning is in effect tonight/tomorrow morning.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures this morning are sitting in the 30s and 40s, this afternoon we warm into the 50s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected today, mostly upper-level clouds that will allow some sunshine through. Tonight, look for clear skies and calm wind. Temperatures will fall into the low 30s for most, maybe the upper 20s for some. This will be the coolest night of the season so far, and Freeze Watches and Warnings are in effect tonight. You will want to protect your plants, cover outdoor faucets, and bring the pets inside. A widespread hard freeze is not expected tonight. Due to the cool temperatures and calm wind tomorrow morning, we could see frost develop on the grass and car windshields tomorrow morning you will want to keep that in mind if you leave for church early.

Sunday afternoon looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and temperatures do warm back into the 50s for high temperatures. Next week is mostly the same as the weekend forecast, though the mornings will not be quite as cold. Monday features a likely chance for rain across the area, severe weather is not expected, though thunder and lightning will be possible. The rest of the week then looks dry and cool. For context, our normal high and low for today are 69 degrees and 48 degrees, this coming off a stretch of above normal temperatures, now entering a stretch of below normal temperatures. For at least the time being, it does feel as if winter has arrived. Have a great Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail bars in a prison
Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches
Kunta Kinte Williams
Lufkin man arrested in connection with dual stabbing
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Colmesneil doctor acquitted of multiple child sexual abuse charges
A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 11-12-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
A big cool down in store for this upcoming weekend across the Piney Woods
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Friday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Friday Evening Webcast