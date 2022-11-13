Bell County officials searching for missing teen

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding a missing teenager, according to their Facebook.

Her name is Yuliana Garcia, 17, and was last seen leaving her home in the Temple area on November 10th.

She is described as Hispanic with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes, about five foot six inches tall and weighs around 105 pounds.

The investigation has led officials to believe she could be in the McGregor area. The department has had leads but they have not helped in locating the teen. They are asking that if you have any information on her whereabouts to please call them at 254-933-5412.

