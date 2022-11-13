Construction begins on Habitat for Humanity home in Nolanville for disabled marine corps veteran

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Christmas came early on Saturday for a Central Texas veteran and his family.

Dozens of volunteers began assembling the wood frame for the exterior walls for George Spruell and his family. The Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity graciously donated the home to the Spruells.

“Today we’re raising walls for a veteran,” Kristin Smith, Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity CEO, said. “We’re here to serve and that’s our mission.”

George is a disabled marine corps veteran now raising his four grandchildren with his wife. According to the US Department of Veteran Affairs, there are 33,136 veterans experiencing homelessness.

George’s wife Vanessa Spruell said they previously lived in Austin and struggled to make ends meet there.

“We lived in motel-to-motel, it was hard for us to put food on the table over there,” Vanessa said. “Austin was so expensive for us.”

Once completed the Spruell girls and their grandparents will move into the three-bedroom, two-bath home. The home is adjacent to a community playground, perfect for the three girls.

The Fort Hood Habitat for Humanity aims to hand the keys over to the Spruell family by Christmas, weather permitting.

“We didn’t have a present for the girls every year,” Vanessa said. “It was hard for us to put a gift under the tree for the girls. Now we get to get a gift for these girls.”

Work will continue later in November when a unit from Fort Hood and volunteers from CarMax will help add siding and paint to the home.

