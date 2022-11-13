Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

One man dead following stabbing at Islamic Community of Greater Killeen

Stabbing
Stabbing(WBNG 12 News)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of a man after a stabbing incident Saturday afternoon.

The police responded in the afternoon to the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen at the 5600 block of South Highway 195.

The suspect is in custody, according to police.

There is no further threat to the community.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail bars in a prison
Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches
Kunta Kinte Williams
Lufkin man arrested in connection with dual stabbing
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
In 1854, Dewberry built his dream home on nearly 30,000 acres near Teaselville.
Mark in Texas History: Dewberry Plantation
A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military...
Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

Latest News

Wood County Constable Indicted
Wood County Constable Indicted
Veteran Dental Care
Veteran Dental Care
Hamptons Veteran Day Ceremony
Hamptons Veterans Day Ceremony
Veteran's Home Destroyed
Cason veteran describes surviving recent tornado
Veterans Day event held at Bullard’s American Freedom Museum
Veterans Day event held at Bullard’s American Freedom Museum