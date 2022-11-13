Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Cold and frosty this morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the 50s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Starting the day off cold and frosty. Temperatures early this morning are in the upper 20s and low 30s across the area. The clear skies, calm winds, and cool temperatures have led to the development of frost in areas, so if you are headed out early this morning for church or work, you may need to add some “defrosting” time to your commute. This afternoon, you can look forward to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with temperatures warming up into the low and mid 50s. Today will be a lot like yesterday in terms of skies and temperatures. Tonight, we fall back into the 30s overnight, though freezing temperatures should not be as widespread. That said, bridges and elevated roadways can freeze even if the air temperature is not at freezing. I mention this because a few light showers will be possible tomorrow morning ahead of the more widespread showers/thundershowers that we are expecting later in the day on Monday.

By mid-morning, I would expect the heavier showers to begin moving into our area, with most of East Texas under the clouds and rain by lunchtime. While we are not expecting any winter precipitation in our viewing area, those along the Red River and north into Oklahoma may see some winter precipitation. Worth noting if you are heading north on Monday. By the late evening hours, most of the activity on radar should be east of our area. With the moisture on the ground from Monday’s rain, I would again caution drivers on bridges and elevated roadways Tuesday morning to watch for slick spots. The rest of the week looks dry, with a mix of sun and clouds, and cooler than seasonable temperatures. We will continue to see high in the 40s and 50s, and lows in the 30s through the next week. If you’ve not already, might not be a bad idea to pull out the warm clothes for the season. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week.

