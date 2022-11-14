Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Arrest made in connection with Joaquin woman’s death

(KTRE)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested Monday in connection with the homicide of a Joaquin woman that took place Sunday.

Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin has been arrested for the homicide of Sarah Hopson, 36, of Joaquin.

Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. deputies responded to a welfare check on County Road 3625 in Joaquin and found Hopson’s body, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Myers was arrested for resisting arrest and booked into the Shelby County Jail.

According to Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 Melba Rodgers was called to the scene at around 2 a.m. Monday. The manner of death was determined to be homicide, however, the exact cause of death is currently undetermined.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports this is an ongoing investigation and more charges are expected.

