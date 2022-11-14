Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Beckville, Joaquin clash in final 2022 Red Zone Game of the Week

Week 13 Game of the Week
Week 13 Game of the Week(KLTV)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Beckville Bearcats and Joaquin Rams will battle it out in the final Red Zone Game of the Week for the 2022 season.

The 2A DI squads will meet up at SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m. It ill be a rematch from a Week 2 matchup that saw the Bearcats win, 42-41. Beckville has won three games the past two seasons over Joaquin, including a first-round victory last year in the playoffs.

Joaquin enters the game with an 8-2 record. Their two losses were by one-point to Beckville and by 3-points to No. 1 Timpson. The Rams shut out Jewett Leon 61-0 last week. Beckville is 10-1, with their only loss coming in Week 1 against Timpson. Last week the Bearcats beat Rivercrest 77-7.

