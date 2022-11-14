A cold rain will make for a dreary, raw Monday evening in deep east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today was one of those days where you did not want to be outside. It was a cold, rainy day throughout the Piney Woods. Being outdoors was not for the faint of heart, that is for sure.

The low-pressure system responsible for bringing us the wet weather will be exiting stage left tonight, taking the rain and moisture with it.

We will be under the clouds overnight as lows drop down to near 40-degrees.

Tuesday will be cloudy and on the cold side as highs struggle to make it out of the 40′s. Jackets will be needed all day long as the lack of sunshine will combine with a cool, northerly breeze to keep that chill in the air.

With a northerly breeze remaining in place all week long, we will keep the cold weather in place as temperatures trend around fifteen degrees below normal for the middle of November.

That means our daytime highs will only reach the lower-to-middle 50′s with overnight lows falling into the 30′s, including a couple of light freezes possible by Thursday and Friday mornings later in the week.

The clouds will start to scatter out just a bit by the middle of the week, which will lead to a cool sunshine and a slight recover with our afternoon temperatures.

Once we get beyond today, we will have a dry rest of the week before an upper-air disturbance brings back more clouds and a slight chance of light rain for Saturday.

Beyond that, the cooler temperatures will prevail as a couple of cold fronts sweep through east Texas, reinforcing the chilly air that was already in place.

Needless to say, jacket and sweater weather will remain in session for the foreseeable future for the next week.

