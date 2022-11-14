Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Former O’Donnell boys basketball coach indicted, charged with enticement of minor

Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Nicholas Dominique Bueno(Lynn County Sheriff's Office)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former boys basketball coach for O’Donnell ISD has been federally indicted on charges involving inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old student.

Nicholas Dominique Bueno, 27, has been indicted on the following:

  • One count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor
  • Three counts of the transfer of obscene material to a minor

In October, the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into an inappropriate relationship between Bueno and a student. The sheriff’s office informed the FBI of the situation via a federal complaint.

The sheriff’s office secured the teen’s cell phone and received consent to search it. The complaint stated sexually explicit messages exchanged between Bueno and Doe had been deleted from the phone. The inappropriate exchanges had started Sept. 23 and continued until he was arrested on Oct. 19.

PREVIOUS STORY: Federal complaint details charges against O’Donnell boys basketball coach

Bueno is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a federal hold.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
Jail bars in a prison
Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
Ethan Myers
Arrest made in connection with Joaquin woman’s death
Game wardens are seeking the public's help in locating shooters of bald eagles.
Two bald eagles shot dead in Nacogdoches County

Latest News

Ethan Myers
Arrest made in connection with Joaquin woman’s death
Game wardens are seeking the public's help in locating shooters of bald eagles.
Two bald eagles shot dead in Nacogdoches County
Daniel Page Adams, center, is seen in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Adams was arrested for...
Judge shoots down bowhunting request for Polk County man accused in Jan. 6 riots
Edwards worked for United Press International for decades.
East Texas sports photographer looks back on 50-year career
Edwards worked for United Press International for decades.
East Texas sports photoghrapher looks back on 50-year career