Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy early this morning, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. As we get closer to sunrise, skies will become mostly cloudy with temperatures holding in the low 40s. We will start the day off dry, but showers and thundershowers become more likely through the day. Up until the mid to late morning hours, not much is expected other than a sprinkle or isolated shower. By around 9/10AM, showers will begin to move into the area and increase in coverage, with widespread showers expected by lunchtime. While severe weather is not expected today, thunder and lightning will be possible. With the clouds and rain today, temperatures will struggle to warm much higher than the mid 40s.

This evening, the showers and the associated area of low pressure will be moving out of our area, with the last of the activity clearing out by around 10PM. The rest of the week then looks dry. Temperatures will continue to be in the 30s and 40s for morning lows, and afternoon highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds, with some days trending more mostly sunny, and others more mostly cloudy. Our next rain chance appears to be this coming weekend, with a low chance on Saturday, but nothing too impressive right now. Other than that, next weekend will be pretty similar to this last weekend, with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s, though there is still time for that to change. Have a great Monday and a great week.

