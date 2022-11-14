Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
State Representative Tom Craddick files bill to update outdated terminology for those with intellectual disabilities

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a press release from State Representative Tom Craddick’s office, today, Representative Craddick filed House Bill 446 to update the Texas statute references for those with intellectual disabilities.

By updating the terminology used in statute that refer to intellectual disabilities, it will help in the effort to decrease the stigma behind disabilities.

“The language we use to describe intellectual disabilities matter. This statutory update will use the appropriate terminology and positively engage those with intellectual disabilities” Under this legislation, the State of Texas will change the statue which will replace “Mental retardation” with “Intellectual disability”.

This important distinction will serve Texans with mental illness or an intellectual disability.

Kathleen Kirwan, Executive Director at Senior Life Midland, said “The time for change has come. Decades ago, words associated with mental illness or intellectual disabilities to insult someone were common in everyday vocabulary, but that time has come to an end. This is the first step in being better.”

The Texas Legislative Session begins on January 10, 2023.

