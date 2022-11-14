Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Supreme Court rules against Arizona GOP leader in records fight

The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to get phone records belonging to the leader of the Arizona Republican Party.

The high court on Monday rejected GOP state chair Kelli Ward’s request to halt the turnover of records while a lawsuit proceeds. The court lifted a temporary order that had been put in place by Justice Elena Kagan that had paused anything from happening while Ward’s appeal was at the Supreme Court. Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito said they would have sided with Ward.

Ward has said her First Amendment rights would be chilled if investigators were able to learn whom she spoke with while trying to challenge former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat.

A federal appeals court panel previously ruled 2-1 against Ward and said the committee should get records of calls she made and received from just before the November 2020 election to Jan. 31, 2021. That includes a period when Ward was pushing for Trump’s election defeat to be overturned and Congress was set to certify the results in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
Jail bars in a prison
Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches
The family of Jorden Shyann Nebling (left) said she was dating Tyler Wilkins (middle) when she...
Man accused of killing girlfriend, baby is ex-boyfriend of woman missing since 2020, family says
In 1854, Dewberry built his dream home on nearly 30,000 acres near Teaselville.
Mark in Texas History: Dewberry Plantation
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted

Latest News

NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the...
Moon rocket launch looms as NASA evaluates hurricane damage
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
3 dead in U.Va. shooting were members of football team; suspect caught, authorities said
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Ukraine’s leader calls liberation of Kherson ‘beginning of the end’
"There was a strong rejection of election deniers at every level," President Joe Biden said in...
Biden: Election deniers lost