Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Amber Alert canceled for missing San Antonio teen; girl still missing

Joanna Luna, the missing teen, and Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, the alleged abductor
Joanna Luna, the missing teen, and Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, the alleged abductor(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday canceled an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old from San Antonio, but the teen is still missing.

Joanna Luna and is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds, and she has been missing for two months. She was last seen Aug. 20 wearing a dark gray T-shirt with black and pink Nike shorts and pink and purple slides.

Law enforcement officials believe she is with 17-year-old Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez who had been named a suspect in her disappearance. He is identified as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, no other description given.

The state agency canceled the alert because there were no new leads from it, said San Antonio police spokesman Nicholas Soliz to the San Antonio Express News.

Police said they are still working on the case and following any new leads that may come in.

Anyone with information can contact the San Antonio Police Department’s missing persons unit at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Myers
Arrest made in connection with Joaquin woman’s death
Game wardens are seeking the public's help in locating shooters of bald eagles.
Two bald eagles shot dead in Nacogdoches County
Daniel Page Adams, center, is seen in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Adams was arrested for...
Judge shoots down bowhunting request for Polk County man accused in Jan. 6 riots
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

26-year-old Eric Neil Garcia.
Iowa Park man sentenced after exchanging sexually explicit messages with teen
East Texans Lambert, Johnson score Grammy nominations
Ethan Myers
Man arrested in connection with Joaquin woman’s death charged with murder
33-year-old Steven Hockin and 31-year-old Lori Kelly.
AR-15, body armor found after police chase
Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court ordered April Kay Harris to remain at a...
Central Texas woman who killed husband she believed to be possessed to remain in mental hospital