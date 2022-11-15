Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
AR-15, body armor found after police chase

33-year-old Steven Hockin and 31-year-old Lori Kelly.
33-year-old Steven Hockin and 31-year-old Lori Kelly.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested two people Monday night after a police chase.

Officers reportedly attempted to stop a vehicle on Old Iowa Park Road around 10:08 p.m. for a traffic offense. Police said the driver did not stop and tried to elude officers, running several stop signs in the area. The chase was then stopped a short time later.

According to a news release, another officer found the same vehicle about 10 minutes later in the 1200 block of Sun Valley Road, and they called out a chase on foot.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Steven Hockin, and the front passenger, identified as 31-year-old Lori Kelly, were both reportedly arrested.

Police said a loaded AR-15 and military-style body armor was found during a search of the vehicle. Further investigation reportedly revealed Hockin and Kelly are both convicted felons.

Hockin was charged with evading arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of body armor by a felon. He remains jailed in Wichita County on bonds totaling $35,000.

Kelly was reportedly charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of body armor by a felon, and she had a warrant out of Eastland County for possession of a controlled substance. She remains jailed in Wichita County on bonds totaling $45,000.

