Boy, 6, killed in Choctaw County murder/suicide

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A six-year-old boy was killed in a murder/suicide in Choctaw County Monday morning.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said around 7:35 a.m. police received calls about a shooting that occurred along Highway 147, approximately six miles north of Highway 70 near Sawyer.

According to a press release, witnesses observed 22-year-old Spencer Laine Dillishaw shoot 26-year-old Ragina Vargus Dillishaw and a six-year-old boy before turning the gun on himself.

The six-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSBI. Spencer was transported to the Choctaw County Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ragina was transported to Paris Regional Hospital where she underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

An eight-month-old child of the Dillishaws was located safe at the Dillishaw residence and is in the care of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, according to the press release. Another child belonging to Ragina was located safe with family members in Texas.

Law enforcement from the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office, Hugo Police Department, Choctaw Tribal Police, Sawyer Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene along with Choctaw County EMS.

OSBI said this is an ongoing investigating.

This is a developing story.

