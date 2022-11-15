Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chilly temperatures are here to stay as jacket weather remains in session

Weather Where You Live
Cool, northerly breezes will keep the chill in the air for the foreseeable future.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The cool, northerly breezes and the abundant cloud cover is what kept the chill in the air throughout the day, not leading to much of a warm-up.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the middle 30′s.

Wednesday will feature a bit more sunshine as we will be in and out of the clouds.  It will still be a chilly day as daytime highs reach the middle 50′s.  Jackets will be needed in the morning before going to sweaters or long sleeves in the afternoon as the cool, northerly breezes keep that chill in the air.

With a northerly breeze remaining in place all week long, we will keep the cold weather in place as temperatures trend around fifteen degrees below normal for the middle of November.

That means our daytime highs will only reach the lower-to-middle 50′s with overnight lows falling into the 30′s, including a couple of light freezes possible by Thursday and Friday mornings later in the week.

The clouds will start to scatter out just a bit for the back half of the week, which will lead to a cool sunshine and a slight recover with our afternoon temperatures.

A secondary cold frontal passage will arrive on Friday, coming through on the dry side, reinforcing the chilly air that is already in place.  In other words, it will keep the air refrigerated as winds remain out of the north.

Behind the frontal passage, a disturbance moving over south Texas may send in more clouds and a slight chance of light rain for Saturday.  If we do get a light rain on Saturday, it would favor the far southern reaches of deep east Texas.

There are signs that a pattern shift will take place around this time next week as we approach Thanksgiving.  This means we would see milder air return to go along with perhaps, a better chance of rain.  Stay tuned.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

