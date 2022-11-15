East Texans Lambert, Johnson score Grammy nominations

(KLTV) - Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, and two East Texans were among those whose work in the past year was recognized and nominated.

Well this is a Tuesday mornin I can hang my hat on!! 🤠I’m so honored to be nominated with some of my best friends. Can’t wait to celebrate country music together. And a big congrats to all the nominees. Giddy up it’s Grammy time! pic.twitter.com/VcYrK1vjHw — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) November 15, 2022

Lindale’s Miranda Lambert was nominated for Best Country Album for Palomino, Best Country Song for ‘‘If I Was a Cowboy,” Best Country Solo Performance for “In His Arms,” and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” with Luke Combs.

Cody Johnson of Groveton was nominated for Best Country Song, “Til You Can’t,” which he co-wrote with Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis.

Lambert and Johnson both won CMT Awards in April.

Johnson won two CMA awards in November. We spoke with some hometown folks, including his mom, to see how they reacted to his career success. You can watch that below.

East Texan Cody Johnson won video of the year and single of the year.

