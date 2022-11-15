Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man arrested in connection with Joaquin woman’s death charged with murder

Ethan Myers
Ethan Myers(Shelby County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Joaquin man suspected in the death of a Joaquin woman has been charged with murder.

Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin was arrested Monday in connection with the death of Sarah Hopson, 36, of Joaquin. Hopson was found dead in her home Sunday after Shelby County sheriff’s deputies conducted a welfare check. The deputies said they saw a white male exiting the property upon their arrival. After an investigation and search, Myers was found and initially charged with resisting arrest.

Two additional arrests were made Monday in connection with the incident. Teresa Louviere and Allen Price have both been charged with tampering with evidence.

Previous reporting:

Arrest made in connection with Joaquin woman’s death

