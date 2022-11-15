Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
North Texas police officer killed in the line of duty

Officer Brandon Paul Tsai, 32,
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KWTX) - The Grand Prairie Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own who died in the line of duty Monday evening.

Officer Brandon Paul Tsai, 32, was killed after he was involved in a traffic collision around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 14 while attempting to stop a vehicle with a fictitious paper license plate near the intersection of SW 3rd and Pioneer Parkway.

During the pursuit, Officer Tsai lost control of his squad car, causing it to strike a light pole.

Officer Tsai was transported by Grand Prairie Fire Department Medics to Methodist Dallas Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Tsai had been with the Grand Prairie Police Department since January 2022. Prior to his hiring at GPPD, he served five years with the Los Angeles Police Department in California.

“He was a loving friend, a trusted colleague and an outstanding officer whose passion was providing service to the public,” said the Grand Prairie Police Department.

